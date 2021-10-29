Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

