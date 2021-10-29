Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of BSCR opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

