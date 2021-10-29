Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,772 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,578,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

