Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $161,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:MMT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.