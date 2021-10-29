Stifel Financial Corp Buys 44,874 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

