Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.74% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000.

ROBT opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

