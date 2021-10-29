Stifel Financial Corp Sells 55,251 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 62.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,251 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

