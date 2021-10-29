Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.
SF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 6,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.