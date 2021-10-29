Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

SF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 6,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

