Stifel Nicolaus Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE CPG remained flat at $$5.03 during midday trading on Friday. 248,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

