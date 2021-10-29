STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE STM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $216,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $236,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

