Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 471 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,068,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.