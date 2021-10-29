Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,304 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the average volume of 516 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,695.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

