Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BrightSphere Investment Group Call Options (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,649 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,953% compared to the average daily volume of 129 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,214. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

