Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,456 call options on the company. This is an increase of 762% compared to the average daily volume of 285 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

