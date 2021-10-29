Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,750 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 622% compared to the typical daily volume of 796 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.