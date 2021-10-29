Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.