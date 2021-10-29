StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $72.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of analysts have commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 44.7% in the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after buying an additional 1,048,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 12,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,983. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 2.34.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

