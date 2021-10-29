STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 581.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $34.93 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.