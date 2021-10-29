Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 122.7% in October

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the September 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares during the last quarter.

HNDL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.78. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th.

