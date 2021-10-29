Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

KETL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £586.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.88. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

