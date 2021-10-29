Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 4,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

