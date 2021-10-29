Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,875 shares of company stock worth $2,430,809 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,006,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

SUMO remained flat at $$17.27 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.51.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

