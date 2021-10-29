Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $181.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $195.81. 6,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

