Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $161,403.80 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 5,036 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $161,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Levenhagen sold 200 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $6,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after buying an additional 1,120,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.