Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 175.6% in October

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUHJY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 125,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,360. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

