Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.77. The stock has a market cap of C$48.81 billion and a PE ratio of 32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.77 and a 12-month high of C$32.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.12.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

