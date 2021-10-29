Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.77. The stock has a market cap of C$48.81 billion and a PE ratio of 32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.77 and a 12-month high of C$32.89.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.12.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
