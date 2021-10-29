Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 231,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,600,644 shares.The stock last traded at $26.31 and had previously closed at $25.91.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

