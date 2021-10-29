Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns “OUTPERFORM” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 87.01% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.21.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,870,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.77 and a 52-week high of C$32.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

