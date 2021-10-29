Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.12.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.77.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

