Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.46, but opened at $40.67. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 10,604 shares.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $1,807,437. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.00.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

