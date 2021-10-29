SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $29.62

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $30.70. SunPower shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 75,208 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.