SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $29.62

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $30.70. SunPower shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 75,208 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.