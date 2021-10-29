Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunworks.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 6,038.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 443,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunworks by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 63,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sunworks by 40.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sunworks by 328.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 379,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $167.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.34. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

