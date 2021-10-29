Super Zero Protocol (SERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.08 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,063,575 coins and its circulating supply is 332,507,516 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

