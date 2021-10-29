SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Financial Review

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and General American Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 184.20 $75.34 million N/A N/A General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than General American Investors.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and General American Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61% General American Investors N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General American Investors has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of General American Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of General American Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.0%. General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SuRo Capital and General American Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.78%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than General American Investors.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats General American Investors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities. The Company invests in various sectors, such as aerospace/defense, building and real estate, communications and information services, computer software and systems, consumer products and services, environmental control, finance and insurance, health care/pharmaceuticals and machinery and equipment.

