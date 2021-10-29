Susquehanna Bancshares Raises EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $52.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of EVTC opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

