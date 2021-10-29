Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $617,000 Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in AF Acquisition by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AF Acquisition by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in AF Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,704,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

