Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 1,342 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.