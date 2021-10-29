Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $630,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

RWK opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

