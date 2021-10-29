Susquehanna Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $240.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.29.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
