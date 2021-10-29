Susquehanna Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $240.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

