SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $850.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lifted by Truist from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $739.95.

Shares of SIVB opened at $710.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $264.60 and a 52 week high of $759.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average of $576.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

