S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $4.14. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 87,762 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter worth $3,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

