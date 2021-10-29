Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYIEY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Symrise stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

