Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €116.00 ($136.47) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 stock opened at €121.10 ($142.47) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.