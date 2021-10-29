Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 362.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

