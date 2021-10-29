Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 391,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

SNPS opened at $326.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.84. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

