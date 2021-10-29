Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $205.05 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $205.05 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00314434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 621,413,036 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

