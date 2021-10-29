T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,104 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.35. 32,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.