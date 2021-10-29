Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

TALS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

