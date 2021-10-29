Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Target were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.22. 54,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

