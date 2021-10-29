TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:TRP opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.
