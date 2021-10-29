TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.